Dwayne Johnson offered some serious motivation to the Arizona Cardinals during their NFL playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, only to see his big speech backfire in real-time.

The Rock appeared on ESPN's broadcast of the game and with quarterback Kyler Murray deep in his own endzone, the Hollywood icon shared some words of advice.

"It’s a back to the wall philosophy. When your back is to the wall, every moment - there’s only one place to go and that’s forward," Johnson said.

Seconds later, Murray threw a pick-six.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.