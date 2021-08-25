Nice’s derby with their south-coast rivals Olympique de Marseille (OM) descended into chaos after fans threw objects at players before storming the pitch.

The derby was Nice's first big home game in front of supporters since March 2020.

Dramatic footage, filmed by Florian Maupin, captures the wild scenes that resulted in the French L1 match getting abandoned.

Sections of the crowd threw bottles at Marseille players with one flooring player Dimitri Payet who angrily threw it back before fans stormed the pitch.

The game was abandoned as a result with Nice leading 1-0.

Authorities have arrested a man and ordered a four-match stand ban.