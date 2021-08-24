Footage filmed from the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium shows the chaos as Nice fans stormed the pitch to attack Marseille players on Sunday evening.

The incident, which has since been declared “an insult” to football by French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, was sparked by Dimitri Payet throwing a bottle back into the crowd.

Hundreds of supporters then attempted to break onto the pitch to confront Payet, with many of them succeeding, leading to wild scenes as players and security tried to de-escalate the situation.

The match was later abandoned after the Marseille team refused to return.