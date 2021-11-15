Norwich announce Dean Smith as new head coach after Aston Villa sacking

Norwich has appointed Dean Smith as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract after Smith had only been sacked by Aston Villa last week.

Norwich worked quickly to bring Smith in, who they say was a long-term candidate if they were ever in the market for a new manager.

Smith said on taking over his new role: “It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.”