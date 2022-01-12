Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Open training hours after court victory

Novak Djokovic returned to training for the Australian Open within hours of his court victory against a decision to refuse him a visa to play the tournament.

The tennis world No1, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, arrived in the country last week before being detained in a row over his exemption.

He has since won a battle in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, but still faces the threat of deportation.

Despite the situation, Djokovic remains hopeful of competing in Melbourne and has begun training at the Rod Laver Arena.

