Novak Djokovic ‘can’t have different set of rules,’ says Australia’s Deputy PM

Australia's deputy prime minister has suggested that Novak Djokovic "cannot have a different set of rules" to everyone else as the argument over his vaccine exemption rumbles on.

The unvaccinated tennis world No1 arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open last week but was detained in a quarantine hotel for a number of days.

He has since been released after a court battle and is expected to play in the tournament.

Discussing the situation, deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has suggested Djokovic must follow the same "set of rules" as everyone else in Australia.

