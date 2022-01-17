Novak Djokovic arrives at Belgrade airport after leaving Australia after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's Covid entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

The tennis star says he is “extremely disappointed” to have lost his fight to play in the Australia Open after his final bid to reinstate his visa was rejected by a federal court.

Three judges deliberated for two hours before reaching a unanimous decision to uphold the special ruling by immigration minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

