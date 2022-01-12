Novak Djokovic admits attending interview with journalist while Covid positive

Novak Djokovic has admitted to making an “error of judgement” by attending an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive.

In a statement posted on Djokovic’s Instagram account, he said he attended a children’s tennis event the day after being tested for Covid.

Djokovic’s statement also addressed the widely reported discrepancy in his travel declaration, published by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia earlier this week. He attributed it to “human error” on behalf of his agent.

