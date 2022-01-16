Novak Djokovic set for deportation after losing Australian visa appeal

Novak Djokovic faces being deported from Australia after losing his appeal over his visa being cancelled for a second time after a court dismissed the men’s tennis world No 1’s appeal.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke that cancelled the Serbian's visa, claiming an unvaccinated high profile person could pose a threat to public health and public order.

Mr Djokovic will remain in detention in Melbourne before being deported.

The deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

