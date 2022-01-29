Novak Djokovic receives honours in Montenegro as doubts emerge over positive Covid test

Novak Djokovic received honours at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro on Friday, as fresh doubt emerged over the timing of the positive Covid-19 test he used to enter Australia in an attempt to compete in the Australian Open.

The BBC has reported that there are discrepancies in the numbers of his tests that were issued by the health authorities in Serbia with the numbers of other tests issued at the same time in the country.

Djokovic's team and the Institute of Public Health in Serbia are yet to respond to the claims.

