Watch live as Novak Djokovic to be held at quarantine centre after visa cancellation

Australia has revoked Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time in a row over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated.

The tennis world number one is expected to be held at Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, as he faces deportation.

Djokovic could also get a three-year visa ban after a decision to revoke his authorisation to stay in the country was made on grounds of "health and good order".

The 20-time grand slam winner was due to compete in the Australian Open, which begins next Monday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.