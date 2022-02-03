Watch live as Novak Djokovic meets Serbian president after Australian Open vaccine row

Novak Djokovic is meeting Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, following his deportation from Australia last month.

The tennis world number one caused a storm last month as he attempted to enter the country unvaccinated, only to be held in quarantine before eventually being deported.

Reports in recent weeks claimed that Djokovic submitted falsified Covid test certificates as exemption for entry, but those suggestions have been dismissed by the Belgrade Public Prosecutor’s office.

During the saga, President Vucic raged over Australia’s treatment of the tennis icon, calling it “harassment”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.