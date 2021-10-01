Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they defeated Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening.

A penalty from Dele Alli and a finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a good first half lead.

Ziga Kous pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning volley from the edge of the area, but substitute Harry Kane made sure of the points with a 20-minute hat-trick.

Talking about the hat-trick, Nuno said: “It’s important for everybody, I always insist. The more important thing is we have all the players at the best they can be.”