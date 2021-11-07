Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the chastening loss to Manchester City “a big step backwards” as Manchester United’s lifeless derby defeat heaped more pressure on the under-fire manager.

The United boss changed his approach from the defeat to Liverpool but still suffered another deeply chastening result to only add to the mounting pressure around his future.

Solskjaer said: “It’s very disappointing. Of course it feels like after last week that we have made a step or two forward. Results-wise, it’s a big step backwards.”

