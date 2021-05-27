Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Manchester United must use the pain caused by their defeat to Villarreal in the Europea League to make improvements, after his team suffered a 11-10 loss on penalties on Tuesday. The manager said that the “disappointment is the worst feeling”, after the rival team lifted the trophy in Gdasnk. “There’s two ways. You can feel sorry for yourself and go on holiday and don’t do anything about it, or you can go home and do something about it and come back even better,” Solskjaer said.