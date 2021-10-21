Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by matchwinner Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall impact as Manchester United roared back to beat Atalanta on a night when poor defending threatened to cost them.

The Old Trafford giants were subject of intense scrutiny in the build-up to Wednesday’s Champions League group game after Leicester all too easily beat them 4-2 on Saturday.

United were facing a fifth loss in eight matches when Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral capitalised on lax defending to give Atalanta a two-goal lead, leading some fans at Old Trafford to jeer at half-time.