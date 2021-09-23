Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s sloppy start and lack of cutting edge as their Carabao Cup hopes went up in smoke at home to West Ham.

Just three days on from winning a thrilling Premier League clash at the London Stadium, the Red Devils were on the wrong end of the result as the sides resumed battle in Wednesday’s third-round clash.

The manager said: “Antho was the same as the rest of the team. We played some nice football, just we lacked some of that cutting edge and he knows what we want from him.”