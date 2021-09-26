Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk admitted that defeating Anthony Joshua ‘wasn’t the hardest’ fight of his career

The fighter produced a flawless display to hand Joshua the second defeat of his professional career and dethrone him as IBF, WBO, and WBA heavyweight champ.

The former unified cruiserweight champion secured a hugely deserved unanimous points victory (117-112, 116-112, 115-113) in front of more than 63,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua has a rematch clause and promoter Eddie Hearn suggests he’ll be ready to trigger it after a chastening defeat.