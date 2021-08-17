Polish athlete Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics to help fund a baby boy’s heart surgery.

The eight-month-old infant, named Miloszek, requires a £280,000 surgery in the US and the javelin thrower was hoping to raise half that amount by auctioning her medal.

Zabka Polska, a chain of convenience stores, won the action and later said Andrejczyk could keep her medal, praising her “beautiful and extremely noble gesture”.

As of Tuesday morning, the donation page is currently at 90 per cent of its goal.