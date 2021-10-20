A welcome ceremony for the Olympic flame was held in Beijing on Wednesday after it arrived in the Chinese capital from Greece ahead of the 2022 Winter Games.

While the flame will be put on display over the next few months, organisers said a three-day torch relay is scheduled to start on February 2nd with around 1,200 torchbearers in Beijing before the Games begin on February 4.

Beijing successfully hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, although the event failed to produce the more open political and social environment in China that many had hoped for.