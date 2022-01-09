American football stadium demolished by controlled explosion

Oregon State University has imploded its American football stadium as part of a $153 million project to renovate the facility.

Athletic director Scott Barnes set off the explosives that brought down the west stand on Friday morning, creating a spectacular controlled implosion that was also viewed by a crowd watching from a safe distance.

When renovations are complete, the new stadium will feature seating that the university says “will provide the closest proximity to the playing field of any college football stadium in the country.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Sign up to our newsletters here.