Naomi Osaka said there should be a “sick day” from press conferences for athletes as she spoke to the media for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons. She pulled out in May after being threatened with expulsion over refusing to fulfil her media duties.

"The biggest eye-opener was going to the Olympics and having other athletes come up to me and say they were really glad I did what I did,” she told Monday’s Cincinnati Open presser.

Osaka later broke down in tears as she was questioned about her dealings with the media.