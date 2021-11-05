England have suffered a major setback on the eve of their Autumn Nations Series clash with Tonga after captain Owen Farrell tested positive for Covid-19.

The fly-half has not been definitively ruled out of Saturday’s showdown at Twickenham pending the outcome of further lateral flow and PCR tests, but his involvement is in grave doubt.

Farrell is isolating until England discover the outcome of his latest batch of tests, but the hope is his sample was a false positive.

