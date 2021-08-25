Watching British Paralympic swimmer Liz Johnson watch her husband compete in Tokyo gave an incredible insight to the emotions a partner must be feeling while spectating on such a momentous occasion.

To go along with this, Johnson was working as a commentator at the time her husband Phelipe Rodrigues from Brazil brought home the bronze medal for his country.

Johnson looked like she could barely watch at the beginning of the race, and was visibly shaking as the swimmers reached the wall at the finale.