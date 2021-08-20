Paralympic symbol was installed in Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park on Friday with the Paralympic Games officially getting underway on Tuesday, 24th August.

Around 4,400 athletes are set to participate in the Paralympics which will be held without spectators due to a rise in coronavirus infections in Japan.

President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons recently said “These Games are not just important to have, but they are needed from the perspective of the 1.2 billion (disabled) persons around the world.”