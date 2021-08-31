Gold medalist Phoebe Paterson Pine describes how she has managed to overcome mental health challenges to secure archery success.

The 23-year-old claimed victory yesterday in the women’s Individual Compound event at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

In the run-up to the games, Paterson Pine was sometimes unable to get out of bed while suffering from depression and anxiety,

The Gloucestershire-born athlete said she received professional help to facilitate her recovery during the pandemic.

"I'm glad I did because I don't think I would be here if I hadn't, so I'm incredibly grateful for that," Paterson Pine added.