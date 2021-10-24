Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes appears to chew on his daughter Alicia’s toenails in a bizarre clip uploaded to her Instagram.

The 20-year-old, who has almost 68,000 followers on Instagram, shared the unexpected footage on her stories on yesterday.

Her dad, the former England international, is seen with her toes in his mouth.

The clip was captioned “true love”.

Many social media users have since reacted to the clip, quickly seeing it go viral.

Biting nails is popular among parents of young children as an alternative to using metal clippers.

Sign up to our newsletter here.