Tennis players Ekaterine Gorgodze and Irina Bara spoke up demanding "real proof" that China's Peng Shuai is fine, after her disappearance since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”.

