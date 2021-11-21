Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has reportedly appeared at a tournament in Beijing this weekend.

A state media journalist claims the video, which shows the 35-year-old smiling and standing with officials, is from Sunday morning.

However, a WTA spokesperson said the footage was “insufficient” and does not alleviate the association's concerns about her wellbeing.

Before the clip was shared, Ms Peng had not been seen since she made allegations of sexual assault against a senior Chinese minister a fortnight ago.

