Peng Shuai: Concerns for Chinese tennis star after sexual assault allegations

Concerns are mounting over the safety and whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after she made sexual assault allegations against a former Chinese government official and has not been seen publicly since.

She supposedly wrote an email denying the veracity of the allegations which was sent to the head of the WTA , but the group has since questioned the authenticity of this message.

WTA CEO and chairman Steve Simon said: “The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts.”