Women’s tennis boss Steve Simon says there’s ‘great concern’ over Peng Shuai with the organisation admitting they’ve done everything to track down the tennis player but to no avail.

Fears are growing over the welfare of tennis player Peng Shuai after Chinese state media published a letter attributed to her and social media posts about her sexual assault allegations were reportedly blocked.

Peng, a former world doubles number one, has not been heard from since making allegations of sexual assault against China’s former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, in a post on the social media platform Weibo two weeks ago.