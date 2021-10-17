Man City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva as "extraordinary" after the champions claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday (16 October).

The Portuguese winger scored the opener in his side’s home win, in which Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne also scored against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

Guardiola said that Silva had rediscovered the form he showed during the 2018-19 Premier League season – an ominous sign for the rest of the league.