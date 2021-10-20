Man City manager Pep Guardiola has said that 19-year-old Cole Palmer has a “special quality” after the teenager came off the bench to score against Club Bruges in a 5-1 win for his side in the Champions League .

However, Guardiola stressed the need for patience in seeing how Palmer develops – as there will naturally be calls to give him more game time like there were for Phil Foden a couple of years ago.