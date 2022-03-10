Man City’s Pep Guardiola praises youngsters following Sporting draw

Pep Guardiola reflected with satisfaction after Manchester City formally confirmed their Champions League quarter-final place on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders had all but secured progress with their 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month but they still needed to finalise the matter in the return.

They did that with little alarm as they played out a routine goalless draw without truly exerting themselves against a side already resigned to elimination.

