PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the “connection” between his two extremely talented forwards in the form of Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe after his side beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday (19 October).

Messi scored twice and Mbappe once as Paris Saint-Germain overcame their German opponents to move to the top of Group A – with Man City remaining in second place after their win over Club Brugge.