Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t help but break the habit of a lifetime and celebrate Lionel Messi’s amazing debut PSG goal in the Champions League win over Man City.

The Argentine striker scored an incredible goal by weaving his way towards the opposition penalty area and unleashing an impressive strike to seal PSG’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Mr. Pochettino said: “The first Messi goal for our side, for my side, well I had to celebrate it, I am sorry. When you get good results there’s a tendency to highlight the positive things. We are happy with the win and these three points.”