Former Leicester City player Danny Simpson has claimed ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg refused to send off one of their players during their title-winning 2015/16 season.

The defender even claimed Clattenburg told him and his teammates: “I want you to win it”.

“Clattenburg, mate. Wow. I think he should’ve sent someone off,” Simpson told the UndrTheCosh podcast, recalling one game from their incredible season.

“He said, I can’t remember, he said something like ‘I should’ve sent you off there, but I want you to win it.’”

