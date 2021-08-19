Premier League footballer Raul Jimenez has discussed his “miracle” recovery from a fractured skull suffered in November 2020.

The Wolves striker was seriously injured during a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz, requiring emergency surgery and nine months of recovery.

After returning to competitive action in last weekend’s opening fixture against Leicester, Jimenez said it feels like a “miracle” to be able to play again.

When he does feature, the Mexican has to wear a headguard to protect him from future injury.