Premier League football clubs will not release players for World Cup qualifiers next month for matches scheduled to take place in countries on the UK government's red list.

The decision applies to nearly 60 players from 19 teams who are due to travel to 26 different destinations.

Should any of those footballers travel, they would need to quarantine for 10 days in a managed hotel upon their return.

The Premier League statement comes after the Egyptian Football Association confirmed that Liverpool would not be releasing Mohamed Salah to link up with his country.