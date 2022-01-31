Transfer deadline day is here with several Premier League teams look set to be busy, with Tottenham Hotspur prominent among those trying to get deals over the line before the window shuts.

Antonio Conte’s team have already been thwarted in trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto, the latter heading to Liverpool in the biggest deal of the month so far.

Newcastle have been busy completing three signings, with Dan Burn expected to join Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new arrivals at St. James’ Park.

