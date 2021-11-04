Sports Direct have revealed their new Christmas advert, which stars Emma Raducanu alongside footballers Mason Mount and Jack Grealish.

Three of the UK’s biggest sporting names feature alongside a plethora of athletic talent, with Jessica Ennis-Hill and golfer Andrew Johnston appearing with three more England internationals - Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Grime musician Big Narstie also makes a cameo in the big-budget ad, which shows the sports stars enjoying festive fun with a snowball fight.

