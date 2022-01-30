Rafael Nadal fell to his knees as he celebrated a record-breaking 21st grand slam after winning the Australian Open final.

The Spaniard produced a sensational comeback from two sets down to beat tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in Melbourne.

After winning the match, a delighted Nadal threw away his tennis racket before pointing to the crowd, fist-pumping and falling to his knees as spectators roared around him.

He later went into the crowd to embrace his team as the commentators hailed the win his greatest ever.

