Daniil Medvedev hails ‘amazing’ Rafa Nadal after stunning Australian Open comeback

Daniil Medvedev paid tribute to Rafael Nadal after an epic Australian Open final that saw the Spaniard win his record 21st grand slam.

Medvedev - the tournament favourite - went two sets up in the five-hour thriller before Nadal mounted a stunning comeback.

Gracious in defeat, the world number two congratulated his “amazing” opponent.

“I want to congratulate Rafa because what he did today, I was amazed,” Medvedev said.

“You raised your level after two sets, won a 21st grand slam. You’re an amazing champion... congrats, it was unbelievable.”

