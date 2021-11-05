Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international cricket matches due to the "wholly unacceptable" handling of Azeem Rafiq's racism claims.

The club have been stripped of duties until they can “meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county,” according to an ECB statement.

While Yorkshire County Cricket Club accepted that Rafiq was subject to "racial harassment and bullying", they took no punitive action against current employees, executives and players.

Headingley Cricket Ground was due to host England matches against New Zealand and South Africa in 2022.

