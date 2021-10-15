Raheem Sterling believes racist abuse is not taken as seriously as other topics.

The Manchester City and England footballer has admitted to “taking a step back” from talking about the issue in the media and is instead trying to take more action within his limits.

“I feel when it is mentioned [as] racist abuse, I don’t feel like it’s taken as seriously as if you would mention certain other topics,” Sterling said, addressing the FT Business of Sport summit.

