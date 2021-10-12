Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigns after further emails emerged revealing him using misogynistic and homophobic language.

In a statement, Gruden said: “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction.”

“I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Gruden described NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black, as having “lips the size of michellin tires” in an email 10 years ago.

Emails reviewed by the New York Times captures Gruden callings NFL commissioner Roger Goodell homophobic and misogynistic slurs.