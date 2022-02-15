Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl 2022 win

In a sweet moment shared with football fans nationwide, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend after his Super Bowl win.

The third-year safety helped the Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.

To celebrate the historic win Mr.Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on the SoFi surface, who said “yes!” to the romantic gesture.

Cooper Kupp scored the winning touchdown before Aaron Donald made the decisive play in a 23-20 game in Los Angeles.

