Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attended their first Wrexham match at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The Hollywood stars - who brought the club in February - addressed fans ahead of kick-off with Reynolds describing their experience in the stadium as “awe-inspiring”.

McElhenney was later spotted leading chants of “Wrexham” from the stands during their National League clash with Torquay.

In front of new owners, the hosts got off to a perfect start, taking the lead inside five minutes. But Torquay provided a plot twist, equalising late on.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.