Former England captain Rio Ferdinand will share his experiences of racism and abuse online with parliament as the government attempts to deal with social media hate.

The ex-Manchester United player will provide MPs and peers evidence this morning (Thursday) to discuss online racism against footballers and how proposed new laws can tackle the prominent issue.

It will come nearly two months after leading England stars were racially abused on social media following the national side’s loss on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The BT Sport pundit called on social media companies to “protect people on their platforms”.