Rio Ferdinand is forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast after receiving online abuse.

As the government attempts to deal with social media hate, the ex-England captain shared experiences of online racist abuse with parliament.

"I have to sit there and have breakfast with my kids and explain to them what the monkey emoji means in that context, and what a banana means," Ferdinand said.

The father said his children ask him 'Dad, why is there a banana under your posts? What's that about?"

He questioned why with the "AI and resources available" social media companies aren't able to handle incidents.